Mumbai: Promises at times are broken, but not in the case of the late Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor had once promised something to director Mukesh Chhabra and he kept his words. Sushant Singh Rajput had promised to work with Chhabra in the latter’s first directorial venture and he kept his word. Chhabra’s first directorial venture is Dil Bechara and Rajput played the lead role in the movie. Incidentally it also turned out to be the last project for Rajput.

Chhabra turns emotional

An emotional Chhabra shared this information in a post, Thursday. He said Rajput is not only the lead actor in the film, but also a ‘dear friend’ who will sorely be missed. Chhabra informed about the film’s release July 24 on ‘Disney+Hotstar’.

“Sushant was not just the hero of my debut film as a director. He was a dear friend who stood by me through thick and thin. We had been close right from Kai Po Che! (Sushant’s debut film) to Dil Bechara. He had promised me that he would be in my first film. So many plans were made together, so many dreams were dreamt together. I never imagined that I would be releasing this film without him,” wrote an emotional Chhabra.

The film, will be releasing on an OTT platform. However, it will be available to all subscribers as well as non-subscribers.

Celebrating Sushant’s talent

“There can be no better way to celebrate him and his talent. He always showered immense love on me while I was making the film. His love will guide us as we release it. And I’m glad that the producers have made it available for everyone to watch. We are going to love and celebrate you my friend. I can visualise you with your beautiful smile blessing us from up above. Love you,” added Chhabra in his post.

Chhabra was one of the few members of the film fraternity to attend the actor’s funeral here. Others who came were Rajput’s Raabta co-star Kriti Sanon and his Chhichhore co-stars Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Sharma.

Storyline

Dil Bechara is inspired by John Green’s book ‘The Fault In Our Stars’. The film also stars Sanjana Sanghi and Saif Ali Khan (in a cameo appearance). The music of the movie has been composed by the legendary AR Rahman.