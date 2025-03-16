Chennai: Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai Sunday morning after experiencing sudden chest pain, reports suggest. He is currently undergoing angioplasty and remains under close medical supervision.

Sources indicate that Rahman was taken to the hospital around 7:30 a.m., where doctors conducted an ECG and echocardiogram before proceeding with the procedure. A dedicated medical team is monitoring his condition, with further updates awaited.

News of Rahman’s hospitalization has sparked concern among fans and the entertainment industry, with social media flooded with messages of support and prayers for his speedy recovery. The legendary composer, known for his groundbreaking contributions to Indian and global music, continues to inspire millions worldwide.

PNN & Agencies