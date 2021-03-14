Kolkata: Four days after she was injured and hospitalised during election campaign in Nandigram, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee attended Sunday her first public event. It was indeed an inspiring sight for the TMC supporters as Mamata Banerjee led a road show here on a wheelchair.

Accompanied by senior TMC leaders, Banerjee was seen greeting the crowd with folded hands. Her security personnel was pushing her wheelchair.

Banerjee joined the five km road show from Mayo Road to Hazra More, as part of observation of ‘Nandigram Diwas’. The day is observed to commemorate the killing of 14 villagers in police firing during the anti-land acquisition protest in 2007.

“We will continue to fight boldly! I’m still in a lot of pain, but I feel the pain of my people even more. In this fight to protect our revered land, we have suffered a lot. We will suffer more but we will NEVER bow down to COWARDICE! Banerjee tweeted minutes before arriving at the venue.

Banerjee was injured March 10 following which she was admitted to SSKM hospital in Kolkata. She was discharged March 12.

Carrying posters and placards hailing Banerjee as the ‘daughter of Bengal’, TMC supporters raised slogans against the BJP. They called for ‘defeating the outsiders’ in the upcoming Assembly elections. The polls in West Bengal will be conducted in eight phases, beginning March 27 and ending April 29. The results will be declared May 2.

Terming herself as an ‘injured tiger’ who is more dangerous, Banerjee said that if necessary she will campaign all across Bengal in a wheelchair. “I am hurt and unwell, but my goal remains (remaining steadfast to her cause and people of Bengal). My body is full of bruises. I will continue to roam around Bengal on this wheelchair. If I go on bed rest, who will reach out to the people of Bengal?” Banerjee said.

“I will never bow down. Remember, a wounded tiger is extremely dangerous,” added the West Bengal chief minister.

Appealing for peace, she said, “May the unholy powers be destroyed and the good prevail.”