New Delhi: ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, headlined by star Aamir Khan, has collected Rs 11. 7 crore at the domestic box office on its opening day, the makers announced Saturday.

Directed by RS Prasanna, the film is produced by Aamir alongside Aparna Purohit and Ravi Bhagchandka.

Written by Divy Nidhi Sharma, it released in theatres Friday.

“Sitaare Zameen Par” is billed as a spiritual sequel to the critically acclaimed movie “Taare Zameen Par”, focused on themes of inclusivity and empowerment.

Aamir takes on the role of a basketball coach who mentors ten differently-abled individuals in the film.

Alongside Aamir, the film also stars Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.

The film also marks Aamir’s return to the screen after his performance in “Laal Singh Chaddha”.Also featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, the film was released in 2022. It was a remake of “Forrest Gump”, which was released in 1994.

PTI