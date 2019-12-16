Mumbai: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan, who is making her directorial debut with an adaptation of Euripides’ Greek tragedy Medea, has found her lead actress in Hazel Keech.

Ira is very active on social media and keeps sharing photos with her boyfriend Mishaal Kirpalani.

Once again Ira has caught everyone’s attention. Ira took to Instagram recently to share pictures of herself in a gorgeous violet backless gown with a thigh-high slit. “What a view… @photographybyroozbeh. #whataview #seasonsmumbai #shoot #photooftheday,” she captioned them.

In one of the pictures, she can be seen posing against a backdrop of verdant hills and cloudy sky.

Ira is the daughter of Aamir’s first wife Reena Dutta and shares a good bond with her father and stepmother Kiran Rao.

In her directorial debut project titled Medea, Hazel Keech plays the lead role and they have been working on the project for quite some time now.

Veteran actor Sarika is producing the play under her banner NautankiSa Productions, while Hazel is playing the titular role. Ira’s brother Junaid Khan also has a pivotal role in it.

It is worth mentioning that Ira often shares glimpses of her work on social media.