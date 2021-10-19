New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) demanded Tuesday the cancellation of the India-Pakistan match at the T20 World Cup. The AAP said it should be called off in view of the recent killing of civilians by terrorists in Kashmir. AAP MLA Atishi said the match should not be held until Pakistan stops sponsoring terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir at a press conference here. She also sought to know Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s opinion on this issue.

“We are seeing repeated attacks on Indians in Kashmir. There should not be a cricket match with Pakistan under these circumstances. Our prime minister will agree to this,” Atishi said.

“I am sure that not only the AAP but even the BJP and its leadership as well as the prime minister will agree on this. Until Pakistan stops sponsoring terror attacks in India territory, there should not be any cricket match between India and Pakistan,” asserted Atishi.

The AAP leader said when Modi was in Opposition, he used to raise this issue. He used to ask why should there be a cricket match between India and Pakistan when Pakistan-sponsored terrorism is taking place in Indian territory.

“Today when Pakistan sponsored terror attacks are happening, can we just sit down and watch? What is the opinion of our prime minister?” asked the AAP leader.

So far in this month, 11 civilians have been killed by terrorists in Kashmir. Terrorists shot dead two workers Sunday from Bihar and injured another after barging into their accommodation in Kulgam in south Kashmir.