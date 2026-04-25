New Delhi: AAP leader Sanjay Singh Saturday said that the party will write to the Rajya Sabha chairman to seek the disqualification of seven of its MPs, who quit the party a day ago, from the Upper House.

The anti-defection law clearly states that any type of split or faction cannot happen in the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. It does not carry any legal recognition, even if it’s a two-thirds majority, Singh said.

The AAP leader said that neither the anti-defection law nor the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution recognises any kind of split, breakaway faction, or group in the Rajya Sabha or Lok Sabha, two-thirds majority notwithstanding.

The seven MPs who have announced joining the BJP are completely unconstitutional and illegal, he said.

I am writing to the vice president of India, and the chairman of Rajya Sabha to disqualify the seven MPs, Singh added.

AAP Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha and Sandeep Pathak Friday announced that they are joining the BJP along with five other MPs of the party.

Addressing a press conference, Chadha had said that seven out of 10 Rajya Sabha MPs of AAP are set to merge with the BJP.