New Delhi: A day after being granted bail by the Supreme Court in the Delhi excise case, AAP MP Sanjay Singh walked out of Tihar jail Wednesday and said it was not the time to celebrate but struggle hoping that other jailed party leaders will also come out soon.

After his release, Singh left for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence where he met his wife Sunita Kejriwal.

In a video shared by the Aam Aadmi Party, Singh is seen touching the feet of Sunita Kejriwal when he met her.

Singh had been lodged in the high-security prison here since October 13, 2023. He came out at 8.11 pm through the gate number three.

Jail officials said he was released after the completion of bail procedure.

A large number of AAP supporters assembled outside the jail and raised the slogans of “dekho dekho kaun aaya, sher aaya, sher aaya” and “Sanjay Singh zinadabad”.

Wearing white kurta-pajama with brown-colour jacket, the Rajya Sabha member walked out of the jail and was garlanded amidst sloganeering by AAP workers. The rose petals were also showered on him by party workers.

There was a heavy security presence outside the jail in view of his release. Singh climbed atop his vehicle as supporters jostled to greet him.

“Arvind Kejriwal and our leaders have been put behind bars and I am fully confident that ‘ye jail ke taale tutenge hamare sare neta chutenge (The locks of jail will break and all our leaders will come out).

“I want to say that this is not the time to celebrate, but struggle,” Singh said while addressing party supporters outside the jail.

Delhi cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak were also present outside the jail.

Bharadwaj said that the party will continue to struggle.

“Sanjay Singh’s words that the time is for struggle not celebrations because leaders of the party including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain are still in jail. Our three leaders are in jail so the party will continue to struggle,” he told reporters.

Soon after Singh was released, the AAP in a post in Hindi said, “The lion broke the chains of the dictator and came out.”

Later, speaking to reporters, AAP leader Atishi said, “This is the victory of truth. The investigation into the fake excise case has been going on for the last two years. ED and CBI have put hundreds of their officers on the job to find something in this case and conducted raids, but they have not found a single penny of corruption from any leader of the Aam Aadmi Party.”

She said that with the release of Sanjay Singh from Tihar jail, the AAP’s honesty has come out before the entire country.

The Supreme Court had asked the ED again and again where is the money trail, but the agency did not have any reply that’s why it did not oppose Singh’s bail plea, the AAP leader said.

Earlier, Singh was admitted to the ILBS Hospital in Vasant Kunj. Around 1.30 pm, after being discharged from the hospital, he was taken back to Tihar jail for completing the bail formalities.

On Tuesday, Singh had gone to ILBS for a regular checkup but got admitted. He got the news of his bail when he was in the hospital.

His wife Anita Singh has said that they will not celebrate his release as other leaders of the AAP, including Kejriwal, former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and former minister Satyendar Jain, are still in jail.

