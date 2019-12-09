Bhubaneswar: Senior Odisha-cadre IPS officer Abhay Monday took charge as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Odisha Police at a special function held at the state police headquarters in Cuttack.

Speaking to media persons, Abhay said, “My first priority will be to implement the ‘Mo Sarkar’ scheme effectively, i.e. making the police force citizen-friendly to take quick action on the grievances of the complainants. The second priority will be to transform policing with the help of technology, team work and transparency in a time-bound manner under the 5T initiative.”

According to the new DGP, the third priority will be to rein in the increasing number of offences against the weaker sections of the society, especially the women. “We will stress on effective investigation into these cases for quick and sure conviction of the accused. I will also try to get more success in controlling the Naxal operations in the state. My other priorities include wiping out organised crime and further elevate the standard of investigation by Odisha Police.”

DGP Abhay took charge from Satyajit Mohanty, who was given the additional charge of DGP after the abrupt and unceremonious ouster of 1986 batch officer Bijay Kumar Sharma over some allegations of irregularities in distribution of fire safety certificates November 20. Sharma has been appointed as the Officer on Special Duty for the Home Department.