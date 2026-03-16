Cuttack: The Akhil Bharatiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh (ABRSM) has urged the state government to instruct school, college, and university authorities to observe ‘Rashtriya Nav Varsh’ in their institutes.

Mahasangh’s national executive council member Narayan Mohanty has written to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi raising the demand.

In his letter, Mohanty stated that January 1 is not our indigenous New Year, but rather an imposition by the British.

He argues that, according to tradition, ‘Chaitra Shukla Pratipada’ or ‘Varsha Pratipada’ is the first day of creation, and thus, our new year.

“This day holds natural, historical, spiritual, and cultural significance for us. Observing Chaitra Shukla Pratipada as Rashtriya Nav Varsh in educational institutions will help students understand Indian culture, heritage, and traditions, and instil patriotism in them,” Mohanty mentioned.