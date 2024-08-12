Bhubaneswar: Airport Police Sunday arrested a 33-year-old man for his alleged involvement in a chain snatching case. Police said accused Juma Sheik, of Mukundadaspur in Balipatna area, has been absconding for at last two years. Two of his accomplices were earlier arrested, they said. Airport police station IIC Tusharkant Sethi said Sheik had gone underground following the arrest of his two associates and changed his address frequently to evade police arrest.

However, the cops, acting on a tip-off that Juma was planning to return home, laid a trap in the vicinity. When he was spotted Sunday morning, a waiting police team in plain clothes rounded him up.

On November 11 last year, the police received a complaint from one Jayshree Sahoo stating that two bike-borne miscreants snatched her gold chain while she was waiting for a bus near Pokhariput Square. During the investigation, the police apprehended Bidesh Dalai and Lingaraj Dalai in connection with the incident. During interrogation, the duo allegedly told the police that they had handed over the stolen property to their associate Sheik. Juma allegedly revealed that he had sold the chain to a goldsmith for Rs 25,000. He claimed he had just about `3,000 left.

DEBADURLLAV HARICHANDAN, OP