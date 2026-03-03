Jeypore: Former police inspector-in-charge Rajesh Baliarsingh, who had been absconding for six months following his involvement in a case related to ganja smuggling, surrendered Monday before the district judge’s court in Jeypore of Koraput district.

He was later released on bail on a bond of Rs 50,000.

Baliarsingh was earlier posted as IIC of Astaranga police station in Puri district. Sources said he allegedly assisted and provided shelter to ganja smugglers operating in the Koraput district and Jeypore.

Following the allegations, a team led by then-Jeypore SDPO Partha Kashyap launched an investigation in August and travelled to Bhubaneswar in connection with the case (6/25) registered in this connection.

The police team had nabbed Baliarsingh in Bhubaneswar, but he later fled.

Subsequently, the DGP placed him under suspension. While absconding, Baliarsingh moved the Orissa High Court seeking anticipatory bail.

The court granted him bail and asked him to appear before the lower court and seek regular bail.

The High Court also imposed conditions, including mandatory appearance on all hearing dates, refraining from contacting coaccused and extending full cooperation to the investigating officer.