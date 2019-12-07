Bhubaneswar: Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidharathi Parishad (ABVP) and the National Students Union of India (NSUI), Saturday, protested against the state government over the rise in crime against women in Odisha and the alleged failure of the government to tackle this.

The ABVP members, Saturday, protested on the streets and raised slogans against the government. The protesters marched towards the Lok Seba Bhavan in the state capital but were prevented by the security forces in their attempt to barge into the Secretariat.

The members of ABVP claimed that the state government has failed to protect the rights of women in the state making the state vulnerable to crimes against women. The members also included women protesters who took part in the protest march to mark their reservations against the alleged inaction of the state police in dealing with rape and other cases relating to outrage of a woman’s modesty.

The NSUI, the student wing of the Congress party also protested against the rise of cases of assault on women. The members of NSUI started their march from the PMG square and wanted to meet Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and garland him as a mark their protest for his failure to ensure security to women of the state.

The NSUI members were also blocked by the police forces which prevented them to proceed ahead with their plan to meet the CM. The members raised slogans against the government and demanded that the state ensures a fear-free environment in the state for the women and take concrete steps to reduce the cases of rapes and crimes against women.