New Delhi: Acer India Thursday launched its first-ever 10th Gen Intel Core processor powered Nitro 5 gaming laptop at a starting price of Rs 72,990.

The latest Nitro 5 comes with up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 H-Series mobile processors, with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics, a new display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

“The new range is built with an emphasis on strong performance, responsiveness, and intelligent design. We are confident to continuing to offer the best experience with innovation and outstanding features for gaming fanatics,” Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO and Consumer Business Head, Acer India said in a statement.

The laptop comes with a Full HD IPS display in either a 17.3-inch narrow bezel display or 15.6-inch with an impressive 80 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

It combines dual M.2 Supporting PCIe SSD Support in RAID 0 technology, and up to 32 GB using two soDIMM modules for superior gaming performance at a value.

According to the company, it can effortlessly streams gameplay with Intel Wi-Fi 6 with 2×2 MU-MIMO Technology. Users can also connect supporting gadgets with an array of ports such as HDMI 2.0, USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2, and more.

Nitro 5 features twin fans, Acer CoolBoost technology, and quad exhaust port design. CoolBoost increases fan speed by 10 per cent and CPU/GPU cooling by 9 per cent compared to auto mode.

The device is available across e-commerce platforms, retail outlets and Acer e-store.