New Delhi: Taiwanese multinational hardware manufacturer Acer Thursday launched the Nitro 5 gaming laptop powered by 12th Gen Intel core i7 processor at a starting price of Rs 84,999.

The laptop has a thin bezel with an 80 per cent screen-to-body ratio, 165Hz refresh rate, and 3ms response time. It also comes with Windows 11 and a redesigned chassis that features dual-fan cooling.

“Nitro 5 laptop comes with the latest new and improved 12th generation Intel core i7 processor that offers exceptional gaming performance and we are proud and elated to bring this new laptop to Indian gaming enthusiasts. The newly launched Nitro 5 sports a classic look with its refined new chassis and screen giving our users a premium gaming experience,” Nandakumar, Director – Product Management, Acer India said in a statement.

Other important features of the newly launched laptop include Voice technology with AI noise reduction in dual built-in microphones, Webcam with Temporal Noise Reduction, Killer DoubleShot Pro, and Thunderbolt 4 Type-C port.

Configure the laptop for maximum speed and massive storage with two slots for M.2 PCIe SSDs1 and up to 32GB of DDR4 3200 RAM.

The Nitro 5 maximises cooling to eliminate throttling and achieve full CPU/GPU utilisation. Call up the NitroSense UI with a single touch of the dedicated NitroSense key to instantly visualise component temperature, loading performance, power plan, and more. Users can also optimise the laptop with different modes.