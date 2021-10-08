Bhubaneswar: The Crime Branch of Odisha Police gave a clean chit Friday to the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Gajapati, Sangram Keshari Behera, in the sensational death of Assistant Chief Conservator (ACF) of Paralakhemundi Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra.

Addressing a presser, ADG, crime branch, Sanjeeb Panda said the team investigating the mysterious death of the ACF found no evidence in support of Behera’s involvement in the death of Soumya.

The team after examining the statements of the witnesses, CDR analysis, Soumya’s diary, his dying declaration, polygraph test reports of DFO and Bidya Bharati found no evidence on DFO’s alleged relationship with Bidya Bharati.

The crime branch also denied the involvement of Manmath Kumha, the cook of the deceased ACF, in the case. “Following the allegations of the family members, the crime branch team went about the probe by taking it as a murder. But the team did not find any evidence on homicidal death nor suicidal death of the ACF. Based on the information and evidence fetched during investigation, it can be concluded as an accidental death,” the ADG said.

He claimed that the dying declaration of Soumya also corroborates the fact that his death was ‘accidental’. Panda claimed in his dying declaration, Soumya informed that ‘while he was burning papers by pouring kerosene his leg accidentally slipped and the kerosene poured on him leading to him catching fire’.

“On a deeper analysis of the facts and circumstances, statements of material witnesses such as ACF Bhaskar Rao, collector Gajapati, cook Manmath and others, the statement of the deceased in his dying declaration, the psychological analysis of the writings of Soumya Ranjan in his diary and the polygraph report, prima facie evidence proves that the fire which caused Soumya Ranjan’s death was accidental,” the crime branch press note claimed.

However, the crime branch asserted that Bidya, who was present at the spot, did not take any action to douse the fire and save her husband’s life.

As per the crime branch, “She has stated in her examination that she fetched water in a bucket from the tap in the backside of the house and in a hurry and panic she slipped and could not succeed to shower water on the body of the deceased. This statement of hers was found to be deceptive in polygraph test.”

The crime branch said it has submitted the charge sheet against Bidya at Paralakhemundi SDJM court charging her under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) of IPC.

Speaking to Orissa POST, Partha Sarathi Nayak, advocate for Soumya’s family, said, “We were expecting exactly similar findings by the crime branch and have requested the High Court for a CBI probe. Slapping of section 304 A against Bidya is just an eyewash.”

