Khaira: Though officials of the Crime Branch have been grilling some people in connection with the mysterious death of ACF Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra, his father Abhiram Mohapatra could not pin his hope on the investigation of the CB.

Abhiram has urged President Ramnath Kovind to intervene and order a CBI investigation into his son’s death. He posted a letter to the President Tuesday, seeking an investigation into the death.

He pointed out that 35 days have passed, but no one has been arrested. “If the CBI is handed over the investigation, many accused will be arrested. I can only rely 50 per cent on Crime Branch. But the CB is working under pressure from the state government.

Getting justice in this matter is remote. Gajapati DFO Sangram Behera and IIC Mamata Panda have not been suspended. Bidyabharati and the cook are not taken into remand,” Abhiram wrote in the latter.

