New Delhi: Quoting a statement made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha that Delhi riots were part of a ‘pre-planned conspiracy’, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Prasanna Acharya Thursday questioned as to why the Centre and its intelligence agencies failed to detect the ‘conspiracy’ which resulted in death of several people in the national capital.

Speaking on behalf his party in the Rajya Sabha, the BJD parliamentary party leader in the Upper House said, “If the riots were conspired then why the Union government failed to crack it and prevent such horrific massacre on the streets of Delhi.”

“If it was a conspiracy, what were the lapses from government side that it failed to take any preventive measures,” Acharya said.

He also proposed that the Centre should consider inclusion of Muslims belonging to non-Islamic countries under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

He asserted that misapprehension about the CAA are the prime cause of violence in the national capital.

“There is misconception about CAA and that is the prime cause of the violence. The government should consider exploring the option of including Muslims from non-Islamic countries in the ambit of CAA. My party would support this move of including the Muslims, where they belong to minority community, in the CAA,” said Acharya.

He also asked as to why the hate mongers were not taken into custody.

The BJD MP urged the Centre to grant a good rehabilitation package to the people affected by the riots.