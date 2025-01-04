Mumbai: Actress Pooja Hegde, who will be next seen in ‘Deva’, has said that for her, acting has always been about transformation.

The actress made a distinctive debut in Hindi cinema with her role of a village girl in ‘Mohenjo Daro’, and showcased her ability to adapt to unconventional roles. Over the years, she has evolved into a dynamic performer, seamlessly blending versatility with grace.

Her career took a game-changing turn when visionary director Karthik Subbaraj recognised her untapped potential and cast her in ‘Retro’. Known for his bold storytelling, Subbaraj reimagined Pooja in an entirely new light. From charming audiences with her simplicity to stunning them with her glamorous screen presence, Pooja has carved a unique niche for herself.

Speaking about her journey, Pooja shared, “For me, acting has always been about transformation. I want to push boundaries and challenge myself with every role. It’s not just about looking the part but living it in every frame. I am grateful for the opportunities that have come my way, and I can’t wait to explore even more diverse roles”.

What truly sets Pooja apart is her ability to immerse herself in her characters. She embodies authenticity, effortlessly balancing vulnerability and magnetism, which has made her one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry today.

Earlier, the actress gave a peek into her camaraderie with Bollywood star Varun Dhawan with whom she has teamed up for his father David Dhawan’s next film.

The film is tentatively titled ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’. The actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram and gave a glimpse into her camaraderie with Varun. The actress shared a picture along with Varun, and wrote, “This duo is dreaming of bread” with laughing emojis, sparking curiosity and excitement among fans.

IANS