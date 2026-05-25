Mumbai: The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) Monday said its more than four lakh members would not work with Ranveer Singh following his last-minute exit from Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3, which had been in the making for three years.

Akhtar and his partner Ritesh Sidhwani had filed a complaint against Singh before the Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA), which then referred the matter to FWICE for further intervention.

Don 3, which was to reboot the successful franchise for a third time with a new face, was yet to begin shooting. The producers claim that more than Rs 45 crore had already been spent in the pre-production phase.

“We will not work with Ranveer Singh after today whether it is cameraman, spot boy, lightmen or anyone else from our side. This non-cooperation will continue till the dispute is cleared. An artist becomes an artist because of the people, because of the members who work with us, the technicians, those who watch the movies. You leave a film which many people have worked on for three years,” FWICE honorary general secretary Ashok Dubey said at a press conference.

“We wrote a letter to you but there was no reply so no member from FWICE will work with you,” he added.

FWICE is the primary trade union and umbrella organisation for film and television workers in India. According to its website, the organisation was formed in 1956. Other than taking care of its members, the body also steps in to mediate conflict arising between artists, technicians and production studios.

“The Federation works for the betterment of its workers. But if injustice is done to a producer, the federation will back the producer. So we have decided that a message should go to the industry that a superstar is not bigger than rules or the system,” said FWICE president B N Tiwari added.

According to Ashoke Pandit, chief advisor to FWICE, Singh withdrew from the film three weeks before shooting was to begin.

“The filmmakers have suffered a huge loss… They made their presentation before the FWICE. The Federation sent letters and reminders to Ranveer Singh to come and share his side. He chose not to reply to three notices…

“We had a meeting of all the office bearers and decided to issue a non-cooperation directive. It means any FWICE member — working in 38 craft — will not work in projects where Singh is involved. Shootings will not be able to happen,” Pandit told PTI.

Pandit, who was also at the press conference, said Singh sent an email to FWICE as soon as the media interaction was announced.

“He stated ‘Your federation does not fall into the jurisdiction of this entire issue, so the body has no reason to get involved into this dispute’,” Pandit added.

Don 3 was intended to be Akhtar’s return to direction after 2011’s Don 2, which featured Shah Rukh Khan. The first Don, written by Akhtar’s father Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan, was made in 1978 and featured Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman.

Singh reportedly walked out of Don 3, citing script changes as the reason.

Sidhwani and Akhtar claim that the actor, who has had his career’s biggest success with Dhurandhar, delayed the film multiple times before his final exit in December last year.