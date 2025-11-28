Cuttack/Bhubaneswar: In a major crackdown to curb rising road accidents and promote safe driving, the Commerce and Transport (C&T) department has suspended the Registration Certificates (RCs) of 241 vehicles across the state for repeatedly violating traffic rules.

The decision comes as part of the state’s ongoing ‘Zero Casualty’ campaign aimed at reducing road accident deaths. Acting on the direction of C&T Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena, enforcement drives have been intensified across the state under the leadership of Principal Secretary Usha Padhee and Transport Commissioner Amitabh Thakur, in close coordination with police authorities.

A detailed list of vehicles that have persistently ignored road safety rules and endangered public lives has been compiled. Many of these vehicles have been found to breach the Motor Vehicles Act over 50 times, while some have crossed 100 violations, officials said.

These vehicles will remain off-road for the entire suspension period, and further legal action has been initiated as per the rules. The department has warned that such strict action will continue against reckless and habitual offenders.

The government has set an ambitious target to significantly reduce road accidents, giving equal priority to enforcement and awareness measures. The ‘Zero Casualty’ campaign will continue until November 30, with further expansion planned to ensure safer roads across the state.