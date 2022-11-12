New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 833 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,46,65,643, while the active cases declined to 12,553, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated Saturday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,30,528 with eight fatalities which include three reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.78 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

A decrease of 199 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,22,562, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry’s website 219.79 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark August 7, 2020, 30 lakh August 23, 40 lakh September 5 and 50 lakh September 16. It went past 60 lakh September 28, 70 lakh October 11, crossed 80 lakh October 29, 90 lakh November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore May 4, three crore June 23 last year and four crore January 25 this year.

Five new deaths reported in a span of 24 hours are two from Maharashtra, one each from Chhattisgarh, Delhi and Karnataka.