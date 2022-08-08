New Delhi: With 16,167 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India’s total tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 4,41,61,899, while the active cases have increased to 1,35,510, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated Sunday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,26,730, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.31 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.50 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 577 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark August 7, 2020, 30 lakh August 23, 40 lakh September 5 and 50 lakh September 16. It went past 60 lakh September 28, 70 lakh October 11, crossed 80 lakh October 29, 90 lakh November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore May 4 and three crore June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark January 25 this year.