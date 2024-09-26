Bhubaneswar/ New Delhi: Odia social activist Trilochan Sahoo, who works for the conservation of nature, has recently adopted an innovative approach to draw people’s attention towards tree plantation in New Delhi. Wearing a T-shirt with words ‘I am the tree speaking’ written on it, he stood by holding a plant in one hand and a placard on the other highlighting the importance of plantation. Trilochan said that he will display his message at prominent places in the Capital including the Rashtrapati Bhavan, India Gate, Parliament House and IIT Delhi. “I will be campaigning for five days at different places in Delhi to take forward the message of protecting wildlife along with planting trees,” he said. “I will request people to plant at least one sapling on their birthday and nurture it,” the social activist said.

Talking about his plans, Trilochan said that he will visit various districts of Odisha and other states of India to spread the message of nature conservation. Trilochan is a native of Keonjhar district and, to his credit, planted thousands of trees and created a mini forest in his village Fakirpur. He has also conducted various awareness activities for the conservation of forests and wildlife. Trilochan has completed his Master of Finance & Control (MFC) from Utkal University, Odisha and completed post-graduation in Economics. He is now pursuing PhD in Economics.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP