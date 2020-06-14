Bhubaneswar: Veteran Odia actor Bijay Mohanty who was under treatment at a Hyderabad based hospital Sunday reached Bhubaneswar in a special bus-ambulance with ICU facilities, a source said.

Mohanty was admitted to a city-based hospital for continuation in treatment. He will remain there under observation till recovery, the source added.

The Hyderabad-based hospital at which Mohanty was undergoing treatment discharged him Saturday morning.

It should be stated here that Mohanty had been living with his daughter in Hyderabad for the last few months. He was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad after complaining of chest pains and breathing issues May 26.

Bijay was born at Pandiri (Kendrapara district) in 1950. He spent his early life at Baripada in Mayurbhanj district. After his graduation, he joined National School of Drama in New Delhi. In 1971, Mohanty made his debut in film Chilika Tire. The movie won the National Award the same year for ‘Best Feature Film’.