Mumbai: Actor Hrithik Roshan has shared the reason behind alien Jadoo’s extra thumb in the much-loved ‘Koi… Mil Gaya’.

With the lockdown in place, many people are either watching re-runs of shows or old movies.

One of the viewers spotted a thing while watching ‘Koi… Mil Gaya’, and threw a question at the makers of the 2003 blockbuster, helmed by Rakesh Roshan.

“Watching #KoiMilGaya on TV and a weird observation. Was it an on purpose decision to give an extra thumb to #Jadoo just like #RohitMehra (#HrithikRoshan), which was the major reason for the connect between the two characters?,” wrote the fan.

Hrithik, who played the lead character Rohit in the film, replied: “Yes. It was to help Rohit feel familiarity. But we had to keep it subtle as the thumb didn’t look as great as I wanted 🙂 you have a good eye my friend. Stay safe.”

While Jadoo was stranded on the earth in the film, Hrithik played the role of a specially-abled youngster who later gets superpowers as a gift from the alien.

IANS