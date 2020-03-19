Los Angeles: Actor Lana Condor has slammed Donald Trump for repeatedly referring to the novel coronavirus as the ‘Chinese Virus’, saying that the president should be ashamed of using “racist words” against the Asian American community.

In a strongly-worded statement on social media, the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before star said that Trump is yet to prove himself as a true leader.

The actor captioned her post: Be better. To wake up to your chaos is truly a nightmare. Please. Be better. To my followers — be safe. I love you.”

“You have no idea the ramifications your racist words & actions have on the Asian American community. You simply cannot even fathom the danger you are putting our community in. How dare you. You should be ashamed of yourself.

“You call yourself a leader? You know what leaders do? They LEAD by setting good examples and ACTION. Something we’ve yet to see you do,” Condor, the Vietnam-born American actor, began her post Wednesday.

The 22-year-old actor asked Trump to take notes from Chinese billionaire Jack Ma “who is ACTUALLY leading — by donating tests and millions of masks to AMERICA, because you haven’t.”

“Please. Be Better. So we aren’t afraid to leave our house in fear someone will verbally or physically abuse us because of your xenophobia,” Condor added.

The coronavirus outbreak has killed 8,809 people and infected 218,631 across 157 countries and territories, according to a tracker maintained by Johns Hopkins University.

PTI