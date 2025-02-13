New Delhi: In a big relief to Telugu actor Manchu Mohan Babu, the Supreme Court Thursday granted him anticipatory bail in the case relating to the attack on a journalist.

The Apex Court pronounced the orders on a petition filed by Mohan Babu, challenging the Telangana High Court order, which had dismissed his plea for anticipatory bail.

The High Court had pronounced its orders December 23, 2024. The veteran actor had sought anticipatory bail on health grounds.

The veteran actor, who is also a former Member of Parliament, was booked for an attempt to murder after he attacked a reporter after grabbing his mike. The reporter was injured and admitted to a hospital.

The incident had occurred on the night of December 10 during the chaos at Mohan Babu’s house at Jalpally in Hyderabad amid a dispute with his actor son Manchu Manoj.

Rachakonda Police, initially registered a case under Bharat Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 118 (1) (causing hurt with dangerous weapons or substances) against Mohan Babu, and later, added section 109 (attempt to murder).

The FIR was registered on a complaint by reporter M. Satyanarayana.

Mohan Babu attacked the TV reporter when the latter had gone to his residence in Jalpally to cover the ongoing dispute between the veteran actor and his actor son Manchu Manoj.

Mohan Babu, who was admitted to the hospital the same night with complaints of high blood pressure and anxiety and was discharged two days later, apologised to the journalist.

On December 15, he along with his elder son and actor Manchu Vishnu also visited the hospital and called on the journalist. He once again apologised to the reporter and his family members.

During the hearing in the Supreme Court, Mohan Babu’s counsel brought to the court’s notice that Mohan Babu called on the injured journalist and announced that he would extend the required financial assistance to him.

Meanwhile, Telangana High Court adjourned hearing on a petition by Mohan Babu, seeking orders to quash the FIR registered against him at Pahadi Shareef Police Station. His counsel informed the court that the Supreme Court granted him anticipatory bail.

The High Court adjourned to March 4 the hearing on the request of Mohan Babu’s counsel.