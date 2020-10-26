Mumbai: Actor Payal Ghosh, who accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of raping her, joined the Republican Party of India (Athawale) here Monday. Payal Ghosh along with some others joined the party in the presence of its chief and Union minister Ramdas Athawale. She was appointed vice-president of the women’s wing of the party.

Athawale said the entry of Ghosh and others into the party would strengthen it. He also claimed Kashyap would be arrested soon. The filmmaker has continuously denied the allegations levelled by Ghosh.

“I told her RPI(A) is Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s party. It helps all sections of society, be it Dalits, Adivasis, OBCs, villagers, slum dwellers. The RPI will get a good face if you join the party. After I discussed this with her, she was ready to join the party,” Athawale said.

Ghosh said she joined RPI(A) to do something for India and thanked Athawale for supporting her in her fight against Kashyap.

It should however, be stated here that so far police have not been able to make any headway over the rape accusations. In fact Kashyap has appeared in front of the police. He has been grilled for a lengthy period. Kashyap has told the police that he was not in India during the time frame mentioned in Ghosh’s complaint. He has said that he was in Sri Lanka shooting a film.

In fact, Ghosh has been forced to apologise to other actresses for dragging their names into the controversy.