Chennai: Work on director Nissam Basheer’s film Nobody, featuring actor Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead, began with a formal pooja Friday at Wellington Island in Ernakulam in Kerala.

The much-anticipated film, will apart from Prithviraj Sukumaran, also feature actors Parvathy Thiruvothu, and Hakim Shajahan in pivotal roles.

Directed by the acclaimed Nissam Basheer and penned by Sameer Abdul, is being jointly produced by Supriya Menon, Mukesh Mehta, and C V Sarathi under the prestigious banners of Prithviraj Productions and E4 Experiments.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that Nobody will seek to be a compelling cinematic experience, blending intensity, emotion, and power-packed performances.

The film has triggered immense interest as this is actor Prithviraj’s next film after his recent success ‘Empuraan’, featuring Mohanlal in the lead.

The film is also being keenly watched as it will have music by Harshavardhan Rameshwar, best known for his intense compositions in the superhit film ‘Animal’.

Sources also inform that apart from the lead actors, the film will also feature a number of gifted actors in important roles such as Ashokan, Madhupal, Lukman Avaran, Ganapathi and Vinay Fort.

On the technical front, the film will have cinematography by Dinesh Purushothaman. Costumes for the film are to be designed by Dhanya Balakrishnan and makeup is to be by Ronnex Xavier.

Harris Desom is to serve as the Executive Producer of this film, which will have production designs by Gokul Das. Rinny Divakar has taken charge as the production controller of this film.

With a stellar cast and crew, sources say that Nobody is likely to emerge as a proper entertainer that will deliver a unique and unforgettable cinematic experience.