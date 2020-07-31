Mumbai: On the occasion of ‘International Friendship Day’ Thursday, actor Sharman Joshi went down memory lane. Sharman Joshi shared a throwback picture of his schoolmates. And guess what? The schoolmates are none other than actor Farhan Akhtar, producer Ritesh Sidhwani and late actress Divya Bharti!

“Class of ’84, what a talented bunch we turned out to be! Actors, producers, directors and editors! Divya Bharati, Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Rishi Roy & Anand Subaya. Strange are the ways of God…how we all ended up in the same industry. Happy friendship day to all of us. Those were the days my friends,” Sharman wrote on Instagram.

See link: https://www.instagram.com/p/CDQ-nzFpH3s/

The rare old image is no less than a feast for the eyes

Sharman has acted in a number of successful movies. However, he will be most remembered for his role in the super successful movie 3 Idiots. Sharman paired up with Aamir Khan and K Madhavan for the movie.

Reacting to the post, a user commented: “School days are the best.” Another one commented: “Feels so great to see your childhood picture.”

It should be stated here that Divya Bharati died when she was only 19 in 1994. It has been alleged that she fell from her balcony even though mystery still surrounds her death. She had given hits like Deewana and Shola Aur Shabnam. In Deewana she had co-starred Rishi Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan.