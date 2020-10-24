Mumbai: Hindi film actor Sonu Sood, who became the messiah for migrant labourers earlier in the year, is once again in the headlines.

This time the actor has come forward to help a girl living in Mumbai. Since the time of the nationwide lockdown, many people have sought Sood’s help through social media. A request for help for the operation of a girl reached the actor via Twitter. In his response, Sood said that the girl child will be operated on the 28th of October.

On Twitter, a user named Peter Fernandes wrote, “Sonu Sood ji … Sir a year old girl who lives in Mumbai with her poor parents, that girl got crack in backbone. The doctor immediately asked for the operation, please help that child.”

@SonuSood Sonu Sood ji.. Sir ek 10 saal ke bachee jo Mumbai mien apne Gareeb maa baap ke saath rahti hain uss bachee ki peeche Reed ki haddi mien crack aagayaa hain aur puss Jim gayaa hain ..Dr.ne turant operation kerne ko kahan hain..Please uss bachee ki Muddat kijiye. pic.twitter.com/spMW1zPNoH — Peter Fernandes (@PeterFe50613728) October 22, 2020

In response, Sood replied, “Let’s make this girl healthy. Surgery will be done on 28th. After this, once again, his fans started praising him on social media.”

The actor expressed his sadness over the shocking incident where a six-year-old girl who was allegedly raped, killed, and then set on fire. In Twitter he urged the government to take strict action against the culprits to set an example of severe punishment. He wrote, “Heartbroken to hear about a minor girl who was allegedly raped and her Half-burnt body was found at accused’s residence in Hoshiarpur. Can we set an example of a severe punishment so that a heinous crime like this is never committed again ever?”

Heartbroken to hear about a minor girl who was allegedly raped and her Half-burnt body was found at accused's residence in Hoshiarpur. Can we set an example of a severe punishment so that a heinous crime like this is never committed again ever? — sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 23, 2020

Notably, a Durga Puja committee in Kolkata has installed an idol of the actor in its puja pandal.

