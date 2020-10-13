Kolkata: The health condition of veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee continued to be ‘critical’ Tuesday. Doctors attending to Soumitra Chatterjee at the hospital said they are planning to put him on invasive ventilation. The actor was admitted to the hospital October 6 here after he tested posted positive for COVID-19.

The 85-year-old thespian’s oxygen saturation level did not improve despite him undergoing Bilevel positive airway pressure therapy. This information was shared by one of the senior doctors treating him. Chatterjee has also been administered two doses of plasma therapy. However that also has not helped so far.

“Mr Chatterjee is not keeping very well. He is still in a drowsy, confusional state. His neurological condition has shown no change in the last two days. We are planning to put him on invasive ventilation,” the doctor said.

The critically acclaimed actor was admitted to hospital on October 6 after he tested positive for COVID-19. He had to be shifted to ITU as his condition turned critical. A team of 15 doctors is overseeing him at the hospital.

Chatterjee has been running a high fever since Sunday afternoon. Doctors are planning to conduct another test to check if the high fever was due to the COVID-19 infection. An MRI conducted on Chatterjee, however, has not revealed any structural defect.

The problem however, lies elsewhere. Chatterjee has other comorbidities including cancer of the prostrate. Last year he suffered an acute attack of pneumonia which has damaged his lungs also. Age is also not on his side, doctors informed.