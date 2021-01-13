Mumbai: Amyra Dastur features in the upcoming multistarrer series Tandav starring Saif Ali Khan in a pivotal role.

She says Saif made her feel special and that touched her, as a budding actress.

“I have worked with Saif sir in ‘Kaalakaandi’ and during the script reading session (of Tandav) I met him again. I was just reading my script, sitting there along with everyone, thinking Saif sir wouldn’t remember me. So, I could not even say ‘hello’ to him. Suddenly, Saif sir, from across the table, said, ‘Hey you, you were with me in ‘Kaalakaandi’ right, what’s up? how are you?'” recalled Amyra, while opening up to IANS.

“He recognised me!! That was a starstruck moment for me! I called my mother and told her what just happened. It feels so special when someone like Saif Ali Khan, an actor of that caliber remembers you. It is special!” the actress added.

Did she get a chance to interact with Dimple Kapadia on the set of Tandav? “No, I would have fainted if I met her,” she laughed, adding: “I am such a big fan of Dimple ji, I would have just said ‘I love you!’ I would need a moment to calm myself down when I am in front of her,” replied Amyra.

About the character in the show, she said: “My character is Ada Mir. She has a very dark past. Once the show releases we will get to know what the past is and why she stays as a mystery for a lot of people. It is quite a grey character.”

The political drama Tandav is directed by Ali Abbas Zaffar and it also features Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, Sunil Grover, Kritika Kamra, Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra, Gauahar Khan, and Sandhya Mridul.

Tandav releases on Amazon Prime Video January 15.

IANS