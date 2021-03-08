Mumbai: The rumored wedding of South Indian actress Anupama Parameswaran and Team India’s fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is hogging all the headlines on social media these days.

Amid this, Anupama has shared a black and white photo on social media. Along with this, the actress has also written a lengthy post.

The actress wrote, “Not the best picture ever… this was a moment of exhaustion and satisfaction …and I found it worth to be shared …the luxury,the fame, the love all that I get is just because of u all … I am thankful to the universe and you all for making me what I am today … every day has been a challenge and trust me I am enjoying every bit of it … and I promise to give my career and you all , the best … thanks again.”

However, Anupama has not mentioned about the news of her marriage to Bumrah in her post. But some time ago when such news surfaced, Anupama’s mother came forward and scrubbed all the news. She said that Anupama is busy shooting for her upcoming film in Gujarat. While speaking to Manorama Online, Sunita, Anupama’s mother, added that the family doesn’t take these rumours too seriously.

She is shooting a Telugu film. Amidst all this, the surprising thing is that Bumrah has not given any reaction to the flying rumors of his marriage with Anupama.

On professional front, Anupama is currently working in Atharvaa’s Thali Pogathey. The film is directed by Kannan. Amitash Pradhan, Kaali Venkat, Jagan, Vidyullekha Raman, Naren play important roles in the film. Gopi Sundar is composing music for the film.