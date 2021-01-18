Mumbai: Popular TV actress Donal Bisht’s recent bikini pictures while on a trip to Goa has become the rage of the internet. Donal Bisht is quite popular on various social media platforms and the moment she uploaded pictures of her wearing and lazing around in a flaming red bikini, heartbeats have certainly increased.

Donal however, has also been trolled for posting the bikini pictures. However, she is not bothered about and has given it back to the trollers.

Well the moment, Donal’s pictures went viral, some netizens commented that ‘because she doesn’t know acting, she has to resort to other means to gain popularity’. Another user wrote, “Doesn’t she have anything to wear or otherwise why will see wear such clothes.”

Donal won the ‘Most Desirable Woman’ award in television in 2019. Her reactions to the trolls have been like swiping them out of sight. “They don’t really understanding. Don’t judge a woman by her clothes, judge her mind also.” She has also asserted that she has not made a mistake by posting her bikini-clad pictures. It like telling the critics, if I have the body, I will flaunt it, who are you to comment?

Talking about the incident, the actor has said, “My choice of clothes is no one’s business. And writing obscene comments on bikini pictures is nothing but a reflection of the pitiful mindset the trolls hold. Women should be allowed to wear what they want, and whatever they feel comfortable in, without being judged… And I’m not the first person on the planet who wore a bikini! Why make a big deal about it?”

Donal has been a popular face in TV serials like Ek Diwana Tha (2017-18) and Dil To Happy Hai Ji (2019).