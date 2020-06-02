Mumbai: Actress Kajol is nostalgic about the time she could dress up and go out.

In an Instagram still she shared from her blockbuster 1995 release Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kajol is seen in the famous green lehenga she wore in the song Mehndi laga ke rakhna“.

“Flashback to when we dressed up to go out…. #Lookingback,” she captioned the image.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge marked Aditya Chopra’s debut as a director and the film stars Shah Rukh Khan. The film started the trend of NRI romances in Hindi film Industry.

She took to her Instagram Stories, where she wrote a quirky message.

“When this quarantine is over let’s not tell some people! Hmm,” she wrote.

Recently, Kajol shared a monochrome picture where she is seen gazing out from her balcony.

“Looking at the future which isn’t so far away really, but seems like a lifetime. #breathclean #nonpolluted,” she wrote.