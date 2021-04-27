Mumbai: Amid the second wave of the Covid-19 crisis there have been plenty of instance of noble deeds being performed by all sections of society. Some celebrities have also come forward to help those in need and actor Sonu Sood’s deeds have assumed legendary recognition. There have been plenty of instances where celebrities have provided food and shelter to the needy. Amid this a video of Kajol has gone viral where she is seen cutting an apple into two pieces while the fruit is airborne. She is dressed in a yellow-white salwar kameez, when she performs the deed.

However, this video has come in for criticism from a section of the netizens. They have trolled Kajol for wasting food at a time when many in the country are going hungry. “Don’t waste food items like this… many number of persons is starving… do not encourage such posts…,” wrote one of those who saw the video. Another wrote, “Log bhukhe mar rhe hain unka majak mat banaiye (Don’t make fun of people who are dying on hunger), don’t waste food Madam,” wrote another user. Don’t play with fruit mam ann ka apman mt karo,” read another comment on the Instagram post.

However, many took the video lightly it light and even called Kajol a ‘Fruit Ninja’.

It is worth mentioning, Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa recently turned 18. The duo had posted lovely wishes for her as she turned an adult.