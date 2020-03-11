Los Angeles: Actress Kaley Cuoco is excited to move in with husband Karl Cook next month, and said that they are “going steady”.

The actress has been living in New York filming her upcoming HBO Max series The Flight Attendant. Now, in an interview to Access Hollywood, the actress said that she and Cook are moving into their first home together in April, reports people.com. “We are built, we are so excited,” said Cuoco, 34.

“We haven’t spent an evening in it yet. Actually Karl has been at home and I said ‘Why don’t you stay at the house?’ but he’s waiting for me to get there and have all the animals there. When I wrap in April, that will be our first time in our new house. We are going steady. He gave me his letterman jacket and we are moving in together,” she added.

The Big Bang Theory star revealed last year that she and her husband, a professional equestrian and son of billionaire Scott Cook, were not living under the same roof.

“Everyone was like so crazed that we didn’t live together, they couldn’t believe (it). I was like ‘Why do you care’. Didn’t understand it,” Cuoco recalled.

During an appearance on The View, Cuoco explained that she and Cook were living apart “because of work and his business and his horses are a few hours away from where I was currently living.”

“We just haven’t been under the same roof. But by the way, it’s been working great and we love it. We love it, so I don’t know why people have such an issue,” she said.

Cuoco and Cook exchanged vows June 30, 2018, after dating since March 2016.

IANS