Mumbai: Actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora love wearing kaftans during the lockdown.

Saturday, Malaika shared a selfie that shows her flaunting a non make-up look in a printed kaftan.

“Yeah my bebo, I have swapped my #gym wear for kaftans , blow dry hair for messy hair n make up for no make up in lockdown ….. @kareenakapoorkhan #kaftantales#stayhomestaysafe #summeressentials,” Malaika wrote.

Reacting to her close friend Malaika’s post, Kareena quipped: ” The only thing you haven’t replaced is juice with wine. Love you, Malaika.”



A few days ago, Kareena had expressed her love for kaftan.

“Summer essentials: Messy bun, kaftan and homemade masks. #HotMess #HomemadeMasks #KaftanSeries,” Kareena had shared.