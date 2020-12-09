Mumbai: Actress Kriti Sanon Wednesday confirmed reports claiming that she has tested positive for COVID-19. The actress is currently quarantined.

Kriti issued a statement on her verified Instagram account to share her health update and also asked fans not to worry as she is “feeling fine”.

The statement reads: “I would like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for Covid-19. There is absolutely nothing to worry as I am feeling fine and have quarantined myself as per BMC and my doctor’s advice. So I am gonna ride this tide, rest it out and resume work soon. Till then, I am reading all the warm wishes and they seem to be working. Be safe guys, the pandemic hasn’t gone yet.”

Kriti has just returned from Chandigarh where she was shooting with actor Rajkummar Rao for Abhishek Jain’s upcoming comedy Second Innings. The film also stars Paresh Rawal and Dimple Kapadia, and is scheduled to release next year.

Kriti will also feature alongside Akshay Kumar in the action film Bachchan Pandey, and will be seen in Laxman Utekar’s Mimi where she plays the role of a surrogate mother.