Mumbai: Global actress Priyanka Chopra recently revealed that she was a huge cricket fan. She also announced her favorite Team India players.

She also revealed her love for the game because her father is a big fan of cricket. Priyanka’s uncle is a former Ranji cricket and as a kid, she also used to watch the major tournaments with her dad.

“My father used to love cricket. So, whenever there was a tournament, we would watch it together. If I used to get up from my seat during the match, and an Indian player hit a six, I was made to keep standing for some time.”

“Cricket was a big thing at my place. My uncle has played Ranji cricket, so it’s kind of a mad cricket-loving family,” she said.

Priyanka said that the Indian captain Virat Kohli and his vice-captain in limited-overs, Rohit Sharma are her two favorite players and also revealed that she knows both the stars personally as well.

“My cousins are cricket fans, so during my wedding as well, we played cricket by dividing everyone into Team Bride and Team Groom. Nick is a great baseball player, but the two sports are different, so obviously, Team Bride won the match!” said Priyanka.