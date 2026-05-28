Cuttack: The exciting action continued on Day 2 of the Inter Club Futsal Championship at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, with four high-energy matches producing plenty of goals and entertaining football.

Young Utkal Club delivered a dominant display to thrash Kishore Club Bhubaneswar 13-3, while JR Gallant Club secured a convincing 5-2 victory over Bidanasi Club.

In another high-scoring clash, Sports Odisha defeated Global Physio Cell FC 7-4, and Uday Club registered an impressive 7-2 win against Sunshine Club.