Actress and social media influencer Ramandeep Kaur who recently made it to headlines for her music video titled ‘Ishq Tumhara’ is all set to mesmerise the audience with her upcoming film. She will be seen in a negative role. The film is titled Ahimsa, where she is paired alongside actor Rajat Bedi. The film has been produced by Suresh Production House and will be aired soon.

Ramandeep’s character arc in the film is very powerful and she has got several layers to portray. Directed by Teja, the film is based on a social issue, as the title suggests it highlights victory of nonviolence over violence. With a progressive narrative and developing story, Ahimsa is an amazing concept. Ramandeep has taken several initiatives to fit right in her role. She studied the script thoroughly and worked on several aspects to fit in right. From workout to referring books and classic films, to working on makeup, styling, body language and tone of talking, she gave it all.

Speaking about this project, Ramandeep says, “I’m elated and grateful. Ahimsa is my stepping stone. It’s the first step of my ladder ahead. I like doing my homework well in order to get into any character. That’s what I did here as well. I’m thankful to our director, the entire team for being so helpful as well as Rajat for making me feel comfortable on the set. It was a fun experience with all. I’m looking forward to hearing from people. Also, thanks for showering your love on us for Ishq Tumhara. Keep loving like this and I’ll keep entertaining y’all. Thank you!”

Well, we can’t wait to see how Kaur will be seen in the film in such a different role. Wishing her luck ahead.