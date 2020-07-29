New Delhi: Actress Rhea Chakraborty moved the Supreme Court Wednesday. Rhea Chakraborty did so to seek transfer of an FIR lodged against her in Patna to Mumbai. The probe in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput is going on in Mumbai. So Rhea Chakraborty wants the FIR naming her in the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case to be transferred to Mumbai. It should be stated here that both Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty were in a relationship before the former’s death by suicide.

The move came a day after Rajput’s father KK Singh lodged a police complaint in Patna against Chakraborty and six others. Among others included in the FIR are Chakraborty’s her family members. In the FIR, Rajput’s father has accused them of abetting the actor’s suicide. A total of six persons have been mentioned in the FIR.

Advocate Satish Maneshinde is representing Chakraborty. He informed that he has filed a petition in the apex court seeking transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai.

In her plea, Chakraborty has also sought stay on probe by Bihar Police on the FIR lodged by Rajput’s father. She has said that this should be done till disposal of her plea in top court, the lawyer said.

The 34-year-old actor was found hanging June 14 from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai.

Earlier, Patna police had confirmed Tuesday that a FIR has been filed by Rajput’s father. “Rhea Chakraborty and five other persons have been charged under Sections 340, 341, 380, 406, 420 and 306 of IPC after Sushant Singh Rajput’s father filed an FIR against them. Further investigation is going on in the case,” Sanjay Kumar, IG Patna Central Zone, told reporters in Patna. “KK Singh has accused six people for abetment to suicide in his complaint (FIR number 241/20),” he added.