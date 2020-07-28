Patna: Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case took a new turn after it emerged Tuesday that his father KK Singh has filed an FIR. The FIR has been filed in the Rajiv Nagar police station here. Sushant Singh Rajput’s father has in the FIR accused six people, including actress Rhea Chakraborty for abetment to suicide. Rhea Chakraborty has admitted to being the late actor’s girlfriend in an open letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. She has pleaded for a CBI probe in the matter.

Rajiv Nagar police station in-charge Yogendra Ravidas said Tuesday that Sushant Singh Rajput’s father .K. Singh has accused six people, including Chakraborty for abetment to suicide in his complaint (FIR number 241/20). The police is investigating the case.”

“Rhea Chakraborty and five other persons have been charged under Sections 340, 341, 380, 406, 420 and 306 of IPC after Sushant Singh Rajput’s father filed an FIR against them. Further investigation is going on in the case,” Sanjay Kumar, IG Patna Central Zone, told reporters here. KK Singh has accused six people for abetment to suicide in his complaint (FIR number 241/20).

According to sources a four-member police team from here has left for Mumbai to investigate the claims made in the FIR. Chakraborty had earlier disclosed that she received rape and murder threats on social media over Sushant’s death. She added that she ‘only wanted to understand what prompted him to take the step’.

Sushant allegedly committed suicide June 14 in his flat in Bandra. Mumbai Police are already investigating the case and several people have been interrogated.

Several organisations have been demanding CBI probe into the matter. The death of the actor has literally opened a can of worms with nepotism charges, groupism and lobbying in the Hindi film industry coming to the fore. Many people have come out of closets with their claims of being sidelined by a selected group.

So far, around 40 people have already recorded their statements. Among them are Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra, Mukesh Chhabra, Shekhar Kapoor, film critic Rajeev Masand and Mahesh Bhatt among others. Chakraborty’s statement was recorded at Bandra Police Station on June 18, four days after Sushant’s demise.

Actor Shekhar Suman has been actively voicing his demand for a CBI probe into Sushant’s death. He tweeted from an unverified account Tuesday evening: “Case filed against Rhea and her family under section 306 for abetment to suicide… also section 340 and 342.#CBICantBeDeniedForSSR”

“Good news coming in… Presumably, the cops from Patna are in Bombay already after an FIR has been filed by Sushant’s family and a SIT has been formed to investigate the matter. #CBICantBeDeniedForSSR #justiceforsushanthforum,” Suman mentioned in a separate tweet.

Sushant made his Hindi film debut in 2013 with the movie – Kai Po Che. He was appreciated for his performance in 2015 movie Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Sonchiriya and Chhichhore.

Dil Bechara, his last movie that was released online July 24 on Disney+ Hotstar, has drawn praise from critics.