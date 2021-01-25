Mumbai: Hindi cinema actress Sunny Leone Sunday offered a glimpse of her football skills to her social media followers and fans.

Sunny shared a video on her verified Facebook page where she can be seen balancing a football with her left leg and head inside a garden.

“Not just a pretty face….Got the skillz as well,” Sunny captioned her video.

Bollywood star Sunny Leone shows her football skillshttps://t.co/HuB7Pni5Cu pic.twitter.com/mRIiiHjOGf — Gulf Today (@gulftoday) January 24, 2021

On the work front, Sunny is set to fly to Kerala to start work on “Spiltsvilla 13”. The actress has been associated with the youth-based reality show since 2014. The 13th season of “Splitsvilla” would mark Sunny’s seventh year of association with the show.

Last month, she kickstarted the first schedule of her first fictional web show “Anamika” in the city. The series is a ‘gun-fu’ action thriller directed by Vikram Bhatt.

A while back, Sunny wrapped up “Koka Kola”, a horror-comedy.

IANS