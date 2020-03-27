Mumbai: As one can’t go to salons during the coronavirus lockdown, actress Yami Gautam has decided to take care of skin by making beauty products at home.

Thursday, she posted a picture of the scrubs that she made on her own.

“Made some homemade scrubs…#stayhome #staysafe,” Yami captioned the image.

She also trying her hand at cooking. She recently made baked gluten free-bread.

On the film front, Yami, who wooed the audience with her role of TikTok star in Bala, will now be seen in Ginny Weds Sunny, which also features Vikrant Massey