Paschim Bardhaman (West Bengal): The murder mystery surrounding Odia girl Ipsa Priyadarshi by her husband Biplab Pariyad took a new turn Tuesday. The couple originally from Cuttack, was living in Kanksa locality of this district in West Bengal in a rented flat.

In his confession to the police, Biplab has said he killed Ipsa ‘by mistake’ due to acute depression. However, this theory has been quashed by Ipsa’s parents who have already reached her. They attributed the killing to dowry demand. They said that Biplab had been demanding a big flat from them for quite some time now. As they could not provide him with the flat, he murdered Ipsa, the parents have said in a written complaint against Biplab.

The deceased’s family has also told the police that Biplab frequently demanded money from them. They said that his demands were increasing by the day.

Biplab on the other hand have told the police that incessant demands for strange things from his wife led to him suffering from acute depression. “I could not give her all the things she wanted and this turned out to be very painful for me. Also there was acute work pressure. All this affected me mentally and I was suffering from depression. During such a low, I killed Ipsa by mistake,” Kanksa police quoted Biplab as saying.

The Central Bank of India assistant manager has also told the police that recently they went on a trip to Malaysia. When his wife wanted to learn driving, he had enrolled her in a school. Also when Ipsa wanted to take up fashion designing he had asked her to take online classes and paid the fees.

The bank staff has told the police that neither he nor his wife had any extra-marital affairs. He has been constantly harping on ‘by mistake I killed her, strangled her with the dog chain’, according to the police. They are now trying to ascertain whether the allegations of dowry are true.

Biplab was produced in court Tuesday and has been remanded to judicial custody for five days. Police are hoping some new facts will emerge during interrogation.