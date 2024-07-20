Daringbadi: Patients visiting the Community Health Centre (CHC) here in Kandhamal district are having a harrowing time due to the frequent non-availability of drinking water on the hospital premises. The hospital is daily visited by hundreds of patients and their attendants. The healthcare officials of the hospital are also bearing the brunt of water scarcity with the water tanks constructed on their official quarters going dry most of the time. This happened after leakages were reported from a newly built water tank in the hospital. Funds worth crores were spent in building the water tank but it developed leakages soon after water was filled following the completion of its construction.

As a result, an acute shortage of drinking water has gripped the health centre as authorities are yet to take steps for its repair or make any alternative arrangements for the drinking water supply. Locals alleged sub-standard construction led to such a situation following which two newly constructed water tanks in the hospital are lying defunct. They further alleged that a water tank constructed in front of Daringbadi police station leaked after water was filled into it. Subsequently, another big tank was constructed on the hospital premises but it soon became defunct and completely disrupted water supply to the hospital. Meanwhile, patients and healthcare staff are relying on the small water tanks constructed in the official quarters on the hospital premises for their water needs. However, they face a harrowing time as the small tanks go empty in some hours.

Moreover, the situation has led to increased power bills due to the frequent running of motor pumps. When contacted, officials of Health department chose not to respond while RWSS assistant engineer Khirabdhi Rout said she could not comment on the issue as she is yet to be assigned with responsibilities. Baliguda assistant engineer Sarat Sahu assured that resolve the issue soon. Locals have demanded the district administration intervene and resolve the drinking water supply problem in the hospital.